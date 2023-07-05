British Man Brags He Could Smuggle 10 Kg of Cocaine A Month, Gets Caught With 4 Gram

A man from the United Kingdom bragged that he could import up to 10 kilograms of cocaine every month. He, however, was caught trying to smuggle in only four grams of narcotics before his website got shut down. Metro reported how the man named Wayne Withers’ journey began. According to the prosecutor Mark Friend, Wayne had begun using the username “Seasiders" on the darknet market Alphabay around May 2017 when he contacted another user named “Machismo" and began his inquiry about the price of a kilo of Brazilian cocaine. He was given the estimate of $20,000 (over Rs 16.44 lakh) that is when the duo began discussing the sale and organization of the drug shipment.

It was on May 25, 2017, that Wayne Withers received a “test purchase" of four grams of cocaine. However, Wayne was not happy about the purchase. He complained that it smelt like soap. “Just have to get better at packing it. I can do 10kg a month but need the best of the best. I’m willing to do 1kg next week. See how it is. I’m in it for the long haul," he reportedly had said.

While Wayne was keen on doing this for a long time, Machismo informed him that he was having trouble sending his orders. Furthermore, he promised to send the next shipment as a gift.

The next time around, trouble rose again. Machismo told Wayne that he would try a “stealth method." This resulted in Wayne becoming frustrated with Machismo. He denied any responsibility for the seized packages. “What you mean mate? It’s not my fault. I’ve paid you $6k. You keep saying they keep seizing your packages but that’s nothing to do with me," Wayne said.

He went on to add, “I’m not here to mess around or rob anyone."

While Wayne arranged to receive a large shipment of cocaine under the name G. Wilcox at his tanning ship, the FBI discovered the Alphabay darknet market. It was subsequently shut, and the court shared that there was no evidence of the second shipment ever being sent.

Almost four years later, in March 2021, the Lancashire Police raided Wayne’s home in Sandyfields, Preston. During that raid, they were able to find two encrypted iPhones and three laptops equipped with dark web access software.