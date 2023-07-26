British Satirical Show On Human Meat Leaves Viewers Disgusted

Britian’s Channel 4 aired a satirical show that has left viewers stunned. The programme, titled ‘Gregg Wallace: The British Meat Miracle,’ appeared to showcase Gregg Wallace, an English broadcaster, consuming human meat. As frightening as it may sound, the show was meant as a piece of satire, exposing the cost-of-living problem and escalating prices of food and other basic things. Presented as a real documentary, the programme followed Gregg Wallace as he encountered a fictional company called Good Harvest, purportedly involved in the sales of human meat.

The premise was that this alternative protein source, made from ‘thin slices of human tissue,’ could provide a nutrient-rich mix that could be transformed into various food products. The show suggested that this human meat was more affordable than traditional animal alternatives, making it a cost-effective solution for feeding whole families.

During the show, Wallace was shown visiting a fictional human meat harvesting plant in Lincolnshire, where he met some of the supposed donors. In a tongue-in-cheek tone, he explained that due to European Union law, such machines couldn’t be used for animal meat but could now be used for harvesting human meat, with the donors being compensated for their flesh.

To add to the absurdity, Gregg Wallace travelled to London, where he met TV chef Michel Roux Jr, who cooked the apparent human meat for him. In a shocking scene, the cooks even attempted to guess which person the meat had come from, heightening the show’s surreal atmosphere.

One scene that particularly disgusted viewers showed Wallace being served ‘toddler tartare’ and being informed that young children under the age of seven, volunteered by their families, made for particularly suitable donors. Such content understandably stirred strong emotions among the audience.

As the show aired, it quickly became evident that this was indeed a satirical piece, not a real documentary. Nevertheless, many viewers were misled, assuming the grotesque scenes were authentic. Some Twitter users expressed their shock at what they believed to be a genuine display of cannibalism.