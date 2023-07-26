Brother-Sister Duo Dances To 'Daddy Mummy', Internet Says 'Superb'

Social media offers an avenue for people to showcase their talent. Instagram is one such place where people show their talent and creative ideas. It has now become a platform where people are gaining recognition and applause for their talent.

A dance video from a page named Family Crew has got viral. The video comprises a brother and sister grooving to the peppy music of the popular track ‘Daddy Mummy’. The people on the internet are stunned by their performance. People are lauding them for their energetic moves and amusing expressions.

The video shows the brother and sister duo performing on a road nestled amidst the mountain. The coordination between the brother and sister regarding their dance moves is bang on. The video is so entertaining that it can force the viewers to put on their dancing shoes.

One user commented, “Superb energy love the steps and dance it’s cool." While another user said “Wow energy level." A comment read, “Rocking energy." While another comment read, “What an energy." Many posted hearts and fire emojis on the video.

The video was posted on June 2 and since then, it has been viewed by more than 7 million people and the numbers are still increasing. The video was liked by 292k people and received loads of comments.

Well, this is not the only dance video of the brother and sister duo that has gone viral. But there are a number of dance videos of the siblings on the page Family Crew that has amplified on the web. A video showing the duo giving a sizzling performance on the Bollywood track ‘Tere Ane Se Aye’ has garnered over 2 million views.

Another video, where the duo is dancing to the famous 90’s song ‘Mai To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ got 1.2 Million views. Setting Instagram on fire,

Another video where the duo is dancing to Kumar Sanu’s hit song ‘Chand se Parda Kijiye’ has got over 1.9 Million.