Burger King Employee Arrested For Serving Fries From Garbage Bin

A Burger King employee in South Carolina, US, has been booked for allegedly serving foul fries to customers taken out directly from a trash can. The arrest was led after authorities responded to a call from the food outlet located on the Duncan Bypass, as per Fox News Carolina. It is suggested that the officers found two women at the scene bickering with the staff and hurling profanities. The officers tried to de-escalate the situation by requesting the involved people to remain calm. Upon refusing to comply by peaceful means, matters only turned worse when the duo became more loud and aggressive. They were charged with disorderly conduct on Sunday, July 9, as per police authorities.

It wasn’t until two days later when officials received a call from Burger King that the alleged truth about the dirty fries came to the fore. Identified as Jaime Christine Major, the woman reportedly worked as an assistant manager at the outlet. The 39-year-old is accused of supposedly taking the fries from a garbage pin and dumping them in the fryer with freshly cooked fries. She has been allegedly charged with malicious tampering with human food.

According to Newsweek, a representative of the food outlet maintains the ongoing allegation has no connection with Burger King’s commitment to serving quality food to their customers. The spokesperson added their franchisee has been cooperating with the authorities during the investigation. The company refrained from sharing details surrounding the arrest since the matter is sub judice at the moment.