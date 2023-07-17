Buzz Aldrin, Second Man To Walk On Moon, Celebrates 54 Years Of Apollo 11 With Steak And Eggs

Dr Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the surface of the moon, is celebrating the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission that first landed humans on the Earth’s natural satellite. The 93-year-old retired astronaut served as the Lunar Module Eagle pilot during the mission. Apollo 11 was launched outside Earth’s gravitational pull by a Saturn V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on July 16, 1969. Now, 54 years later Buzz Aldrin has commemorated the special occasion on a delicious note. His celebratory meal included steak and eggs which he claims to have devoured in style. The former astronaut also shared a photograph of the moment via Twitter, wherein he appears smiling with immense joy.

Donning three watches, Buzz Aldrin holds a fork in his hand to pose right before he consumed the delicious meal with sides of avocado. “Apollo 11 launch day, 54th anniversary. Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca," he tweeted.

Take a look at the photo here:

For the 93-year-old it just feels like yesterday that his team passionately embarked on an extraordinary mission. In a subsequent tweet, he expressed, “54 years ago today, Apollo 11 launched…Eagle soaring from Earth atop the Saturn V, bound for the Moon. It seems like only yesterday that we embarked on the mission of a lifetime – a mission for all mankind, a mission I hope will continue to inspire well into our future."

A barrage of social media users extended congratulatory remarks for Buzz Aldrin hailing him as a “Legend" and “Hero". Meanwhile, many perplexed users also wanted to know, “What’s up with the three watches." But most of them wanted to just laud the former astronaut for his remarkable service to America. A user commented, “Dr Buzz, hero cannot even begin to define what you have done for our country, in and out of uniform! I hope that someday, a starship is named after you, so your name will always be the young stars!"

Another added, “Congratulations, Buzz, on the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Launch.

Your crowning achievement took bravery and risks to make it happen. Thank you!

The steak and eggs look delicious!"

One more wrote, “Congrats. There are not a lot of members in the ‘I touched the Moon club. A well-earned steak and eggs. Live ya Life Dr Moonwalker."