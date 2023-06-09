BuzzFix | Best Memes That Summed Up 2023 So Far

Can you believe it? We’ve already reached the halfway mark of 2023, and this year has been a wild ride of ups and downs, just like every other year. It’s a reminder that life is full of unexpected surprises, much like those sudden rains that can catch you off guard. In fact, it goes to show that no matter who you are or where you are, life’s curveballs can come at any moment, reminding us to be prepared for anything and to embrace the unpredictability that makes each day unique.

But amidst all the twists and turns, there’s one thing that has remained constant and reliable: the power of humour! Laughter has proven to be the perfect ‘umbrella’ to shield us from the gloom, and memes and jokes have become our trusty companions in these uncertain times. It’s incredible how these little bursts of hilarity have the magical ability to bring a smile to even the dullest days.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWDC 2023: Apple’s Expensive Vision Pro Launch Has Twitter ‘Unveiling’ Memes

And since we’re all about celebrating life, let’s not wait until the end of the year to throw a party! We’ve got something special for you - a delightful collection of the best memes of 2023 (so far), guaranteed to brighten your day and make you chuckle. So, get ready to have your funny bone tickled and your spirits lifted as we bring you the best of the best (memes).

Deepika Padukone’s Twerk in ‘Besharam Rang’

Advertisement

While the ‘Pathaan’ song came out in December 2022, it gave a perfect meme start to Desis in 2023 as well!

Doja Cat’s All-red Ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

‘Tu vs Aap’ Debate on Twitter

Advertisement

Ben Affleck Looking Miserable at Grammys

Salman Khan in ‘Naiyo Lagda’

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia Aggressively Nodding During Podcast

Cockroach ‘Stealing’ the Show at Met Gala 2023

‘RIP 2000’ After RBI Withdrew Circulation

Aishwarya Rai’s Silver Hood for Cannes 2023

Under Construction Bihar Bridge Collapse

‘Kaam Aiso Karo’

But wait! How can we forget the IPL 2023 that had memes hitting it at an all-time high!

Gautam Gambhir’s Sad Expressions

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir’s On-field Spat

Naveen-ul-Haq and ‘Sweet Mangoes’

Heartbroken RCB Fan Summing it Up for Everyone

RR Players Scrambling to Take Catch