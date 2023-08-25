BuzzFix | Soft Landing on Moon is No Easy Feat And Neil Armstrong Completely Agrees

On August 23, at 6:04 p.m., Chandrayaan-3 made history by successfully touching down on the Moon’s south pole. This remarkable achievement not only crowned the country as the fourth to conquer lunar ground but also marked the very first successful foray into the southern pole. While we’ve been hearing about this achievement for the past two days, the significance of this landing goes beyond the headlines.

It’s not just about reaching the Moon’s surface – there are intricate challenges and risks involved in achieving a soft landing on the lunar terrain. Even more astonishing, this mission achieved a pinpoint landing on the Moon’s south pole, an area that remained in darkness for years due to scarce sunlight.

Now, let’s peel back the layers to understand the challenges that make soft landings a real task. And who better to spill the lunar beans than the man who took that “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind"? Yes, Neil Armstrong, the trailblazing astronaut who, along with Edwin “Buzz" Aldrin, made history by becoming the first one to step on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, revealed that landing on the Moon was no walk in the park.

Advertisement

In fact, he sat for an exclusive interview with the Certified Practicing Accountants of Australia in 2011 and dished out the real scoop - their odds of touching down safely were just 50-50, but the odds of making it back home were a more reassuring 90%. He also highlighted on the myriad challenges that culminated in a suspenseful finale during their lunar touchdown - an episode that could have easily thwarted their mission.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3’s Landing Shatters Record, Becomes World’s Most-Viewed Livestream On YouTube

Advertisement

Check out the intricate details and reasons, as recounted by Armstrong, that will help us understand why a soft landing on the moon isn’t a cakewalk.

Precise Navigation and Terrain Challenges

Achieving a soft landing requires precise navigation and control to target a specific landing site as the moon’s surface is rugged and uneven, with craters, boulders, and slopes. During the iconic Apollo 11 mission, the chosen landing site was initially a bad call, as Armstrong revealed in his interview. The Sea of Tranquillity appeared serene, but it revealed steep slopes and large boulders at the last moment. As Armstrong recounted, “Our location was on the side of large craters about 100-150 metres in diameter, with very steep slopes covered with large boulders." This led him to take manual control, maneuvering the lunar module, Eagle, like a helicopter to find a smoother zone for landing.

Chandrayaan-3’s endeavor resonates with this complexity. It had to break free from orbit, gauge its position, and evaluate the ground’s terrain during the descent while having to re-position itself mid-fall to find a secure landing spot. The Vikram lander would have to slow down, possibly spin, and eventually deploy its legs for that final touch. It’s a scenario where a tiny error could plunge the mission into a devastating crash.

Advertisement

Thin Atmosphere and Braking

Advertisement

Since the Moon has virtually no atmosphere, there’s no air resistance to help slow down the spacecraft during descent. Armstrong revealed how the absence of atmosphere prompted careful planning even down to sleep patterns, ensuring continuous manual control. To maintain stability, they employed module adjustments to stabilise its spin.

Now, imagine how the ISRO team, relying on the unmanned (though programmed) Chandrayaan-3 for a gentle landing! Vikram Lander’s engines had to slow it down significantly while almost horizontal to the surface, and then it had to spin vertically for fine braking. Any miscalculation could end in disaster, as seen during Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram Lander incident.

Extreme Temperature

Advertisement

The Moon’s surface experiences extreme temperature variations, from scorching hot to icy cold, which can challenge the spacecraft’s materials and systems. Armstrong attested, “The lunar (surface) was so warm, almost over the boiling point of water. So, the heat of the surface could affect the fluids in the system of the lunar module. We had to be very cognizant of the potential thermal problems that might come into existence."

For Chandrayaan-3’s southern pole touchdown, additional challenges awaited. The lunar south pole harbors ice, dwelling in shadows. The Lander had to endure frigid lows, while the relentless quest for a safe landing site carried on, mindful that any misstep could spell disaster.

Dust and Debris

The Moon’s surface is covered in a layer of fine dust called regolith. This dust can be problematic for landing systems and instruments. These bottomless dust pits pose a challenge as they did for Armstrong who meticulously calculated his steps to avoid sinking into the Moon’s pits during his historic walk.

However, for Chandrayaan-3, these minute abrasive particles could obstruct cameras and create an exhaust plume during the crucial final moments, affecting the Lander’s visibility as it approached the surface.

Communication Delay

The time it takes for signals to travel between the Earth and the Moon introduces a communication delay. This delay makes real-time control of the spacecraft during descent challenging. Armstrong also shared a gripping account of a descent alarm: “During the time of descent, our computer told us it had a problem. As I didn’t understand the nature of the alarm, we asked the mission control on Earth to help us solve the problem and they didn’t take long to respond."

In the context of Chandrayaan-3, such a delay could have resurrected fears of Chandrayaan-2’s unfortunate lunar crash, making real-time control even more daunting.

So, when we put all these pieces together, it proves that achieving a smooth landing on the Moon is like solving an intricate puzzle. Remember how Armstrong and his team managed to touch down with only 20 seconds of fuel left? Well, Chandrayaan-3’s triumphant landing on the tricky southern pole speaks volumes about the incredible challenge they faced to make it happen.