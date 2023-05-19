BuzzFix: Working on Scooter to Failing Tenant Test, Why 'Peak Bengaluru Moment' is Meme Gold

Bengaluru. The mere mention of this city is enough to unleash a flood of intriguing tales and extraordinary experiences that set it apart and give it the touch of undeniable elegance. This vibrant city, often hailed as the “IT capital of India," has become the Internet hub of offbeat occurrences, earning it the well-deserved title of the viral ‘capital’ that never fails to ignite curiosity and delight among those who experience it or read about it.

In the realm of Bengaluru, the concept of normality is slowly taking on an entirely new meaning. Here, it’s not just one or two eccentricities that define a typical day; instead, it’s a kaleidoscope of experiences that paint a vivid picture of the city’s character. These captivating tales have propelled Bengaluru into the spotlight, where the virtual world eagerly awaits each new narrative. So, what sets Bengaluru apart? It’s the perfect blend of the three Ts: Traffic, Technology, and Tenants. From a woman effortlessly working on her laptop while zipping through chaotic traffic on a Rapido bike to tenants facing unconventional ‘interviews’ set by landlords, here are some ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moments that embody the indomitable spirit of this exceptional metropolis.

Traffic

71-Minute Waiting Time On Uber Auto

While Mumbai may be known as the city that never sleeps, Bengaluru has earned its own unique reputation as the city where traffic never seems to cease! A recent incident shared by Anushank Jain on Twitter sheds light on the enduring traffic woes of the city. Jain posted a screenshot of his Uber app, revealing that the autorickshaw assigned to his ride was a daunting 24 kilometers away, with an astonishing waiting time of 71 minutes. With a touch of humour and admiration, Jain captioned the post on Twitter, saying, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up."

Woman ‘Works From Road’ on Rapido

Amidst the chaos, another remarkable sight unfolded as one woman ingeniously transformed her daily commute into a productive work session. A photo captured and shared on Twitter showcased this unusual scene, depicting a woman diligently engrossed in her laptop while riding as a pillion on a Rapido bike through the congested streets. Talk about dedication or the need of the moment?

Bride Ditches Car After Stuck in Traffic, Takes Metro to Wedding Hall

In this city where traffic reigns supreme, the quest for alternative solutions continues to unfold. Another incident featuring a bride showcases this relentless pursuit. In a fascinating video, the bride, bedecked in a resplendent saree and exquisite jewelry, finds herself at a metro station. Faced with the infamous traffic, she made the unconventional decision to forgo the traditional road route to her wedding venue.

Technology

Juice Vendor Runs a YouTube Channel

The essence of technology pulsates through the veins of Bengalureans, as individuals across the city embrace its transformative power. In a remarkable display of this spirit, the story of a juice vendor in Bengaluru who boasts a YouTube channel with over 2K subscribers gained viral attention on social media. Keshav Lohia, a Twitter user, recounted his encounter with a fresh juice seller on the streets of Bengaluru who proudly mentioned his YouTube channel. To promote his channel, the vendor even affixed a QR code to his fruit-laden vehicle, offering discounts to customers who subscribed to it.

Tea Stall Owner Accepts Payment in Crypto Currency

No doubt, Bengaluru’s reputation as a tech-savvy city extends beyond big corporations. Another compelling example of this is the tea stall owner in the city who garnered attention by embracing cryptocurrency as a mode of payment at his modest roadside establishment aptly named ‘Frustrated Dropout.’ Shubham Saini, the enterprising owner, embarked on this venture with an initial capital of ₹30,000 in the bustling Marathahalli area of Bengaluru. Interestingly, reports revealed that Saini ventured into the tea business after experiencing significant losses as a crypto trader during the market crash of 2021.

Tenant

Tenant ‘Rejected’ By Flat Owner For Not Scoring 90% in Class 12th

In a peculiar new trend, the process of securing a rental in Bengaluru has taken an unconventional turn. Prospective tenants now find themselves in a world where detailed information about their professional backgrounds, including LinkedIn profiles and personal write-ups, is demanded, while multiple rounds of interviews become the norm.

Surprisingly, a Twitter user recently shared the experience of their cousin, who faced rejection solely based on their Class 12 exam scores. The flat owner in the Silicon Valley of India had set a new benchmark, requiring a minimum score of 90%. The tweet showcased the blunt response from the broker, stating, “Sorry, but he rejected your profile because you’ve got 75% in class 12th, and the owner is expecting at least 90%."

Man Clears Google Interview But Fails Tenant Interview

Just when you thought you had seen it all, a Google employee shared his unforgettable experience of a ‘tenant interview’, resembling a formal job interview. In a widely circulated LinkedIn post, Ripu Daman Bhadoria candidly described his unexpected encounter, stating, “I was caught off guard as I miserably failed my first-ever tenant interview. That was a moment of awakening for me as I realized that there are harder interviews to clear than Google."

IPL Fan’s ‘Looking for 2 BHK in Indiranagar’ Poster

The saga of rental conversations in Bengaluru continues unabated, with a recent twist that has caught the attention of many. During an exhilarating IPL match at M. Chinnaswamy stadium, amidst the usual team and player slogans, an unexpected sight emerged - a fan utilised the space on a poster to make a call-out for a rented house. The poster, bearing the message “Looking for 2 BHK in Indiranagar," quickly gained traction on social media, becoming a viral sensation. Adding a touch of humour, the poster playfully remarked, “Could’ve asked Kohli to marry us, but right now, priorities."

Indeed, it happens only in Bengaluru!