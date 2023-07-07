Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Buzzy is An AI Service For Building a Mobile App With No Need to Code

Buzzy is an online service that makes it easy to create a web or mobile application, without any knowledge of coding

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 08:26 IST

Buzzy is a service that makes it easy to create a web or mobile application, without any coding knowledge. (Credits: AFP)
Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing everything we do online. Now, it’s even possible to create an application from scratch simply by giving written instructions to an AI agent, and without having to write a single line of code.

How does it work?

This service, powered by artificial intelligence and thousands of existing app templates, transforms a concept into an application in a matter of minutes and without you ever needing to write a single line of computer code. Buzzy automatically translates your ideas into a dedicated design and a complete, fully functional application. Everything happens by means of a dialogue with an intelligent agent, to which you can submit your ideas and modifications. A preview of the application allows you to make adjustments and add new features at any time. If you wish, you can even integrate custom code into your application.

    • How much does it cost?

    The service is aimed primarily at entrepreneurs wishing to create an app without spending too much money or, more importantly, hiring someone to develop it. Buzzy currently costs $100 a month, giving you total control over your app.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 08:26 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 08:26 IST
