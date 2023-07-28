BYJU’s Employee Shares Tearful Video Saying She Was Forced to Resign, Makes Shocking Revelation

A BYJU’s employee took to LinkedIn and shared a tearful video claiming that the edtech company has been forcing her to resign. In case she doesn’t, they have threatened to withhold her salary beyond August 1. As of now, she has allegedly been marked for lay off. Recognised as Akansha Khemka, the woman is an academic specialist. She said that she is the sole breadwinner of the house and would be driven to die by suicide if Byjus does not release all her dues.

While sharing the video on LinkedIn, Akansha claimed that she wants support from the government. “Please help me out and give justice to me in this crucial situation. Please help me out. If there is no way out after this post then I have to end my life. There is no option left as I will not get my salary on 1st August If I opt for involuntary exit," she wrote.

In the video, she claimed that during her termination meeting, her manager told her that she was being laid off because of her performance and behaviour. However, on approaching the HR, Akansha said that she was told that this wasn’t the reason why she was being let go.

A video of the woman has surfaced on LinkedIn where she can be seen making all of these confessions. Here, have a look for yourself:

“I was abruptly told in a meeting that I have to quit the company by July 28 or else I won’t get my salary on August 1. They’ll need around 30-35 more days. I am the only earning member in the family, my husband is unwell, I have loans to repay, how will survive if they don’t release my salary on the first?" she says in the video. She further adds, “"Byju’s had also promised variable pay, and I took loans for my family accordingly, but the company never paid up and now the vendors are after me. Where do I go? How will I eat?"

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and Akansha has been receiving support from people all across social media. “Hi Akansha! Just believe in yourself and you can reach out to me if you need any help in searching job or knowing policy or anything. Everything will be fine soon," wrote a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “May God bless you with some good turn."

