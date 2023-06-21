Restaurant Fined For Hiring Fake Priest To Make Employees Confess To 'Workplace Sins'

In an extraordinary tale of corporate desperation, an employer in the United States recently took his quest for control and compliance to unprecedented levels. A restaurant chain owner in California, Che Garibaldi, has come under fire for resorting to extreme measures to extract confessions from his employees. Garibaldi, who owns two Taqueria Garibaldi restaurants in Sacramento and one in Roseville, reportedly hired a phoney priest to interrogate his staff about their supposed “sins" against the company.

The U.S. Department of Labor has now ordered Garibaldi to compensate his employees with $140,000 (over 1 crore) in back pay and damages, in addition to a civil penalty of $5,000 (over 4 lakhs). Federal investigators have labelled this act as one of the most shameless displays of corruption committed by an employer against their staff.

According to the Department of Labor, an investigation and subsequent civil court case revealed multiple violations committed by Taqueria Garibaldi. Among these violations were the illegal payment of employee tips to managers, the denial of overtime pay and the hiring of a fake priest to uncover alleged wrongdoings by employees.

The Catholic Diocese of Sacramento has confirmed that the imposter priest had no affiliation with their diocese. A spokesperson for the diocese stated, “While we don’t know who the person in question was, we are completely confident he was not a priest of the Diocese of Sacramento." The diocese has found no evidence of any connection between the fake priest and their religious institution.

Maria Parra, a former employee of Taqueria Garibaldi, testified in federal court about the dubious practices within the restaurant. Parra revealed that employees were offered the opportunity to confess their sins to a person posing as a priest during work hours. However, the confessions turned out to be unconventional, focusing solely on employment-related matters. The phoney priest allegedly questioned employees about theft, lateness, harm caused to the employer, and any ill intentions towards their employment.