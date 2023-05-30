Can A Rs 2,000 Note Make You A Millionaire? Check Out The Video

In 2016, the government withdrew the 500 and 1,000-rupee notes. The banks witnessed crowds queuing outside to get the notes exchanged. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that the Rs 2,000 will be withdrawn from circulation, but will continue as Legal tender. Hence, people once again rushed to the banks to get the pink notes deposited or exchanged. But what if this pink 2000-rupee note could turn you into a millionaire?

A finance expert named Neha Nagar recently posted a video on social media which soon caught everyone’s attention and went viral. She claims that instead of rushing off to get the notes exchanged, one can use the opportunity and become a “lakhpati." In the video, she says that the circulation will stop, making the note rare. She further said that its demand will increase among old currency collectors. She said that one note might even be sold for Rs 1 lakh.

Sharing a screenshot, she shared that a 2000 currency note has been listed for Rs 2 lakh on a website because the note has a special serial number 786. According to her, the collectors value the fancy notes which become an asset for them. She advises her followers to check their pink notes for special serial numbers like mirror image numbers (eg- 123454321), 1 million or 5 lakh, having all the same digits (eg, 1111111), increasing or decreasing numbers ( eg- 12345 or 54321). She recommended selling such unique notes on websites like eBay or Coin Bazaar).

Soon after she shared the video, while some called it “useless", others revealed that they too have been collecting old currencies. One user wrote, “This is honestly useless information", while another commented, “That’s why I have some collections". An Instagram question asked, “Is it legal to sell currency in India? I don’t think so. Ek Baar research karke bataiye please, mere pass 786 se kuch currencies hain ( Research it once and inform us as I have a few currencies with serial numbers 786)."

