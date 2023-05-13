Can AI Make One-Pilot Flights A Reality? Emirates President Thinks So

The world of aviation has seen some ground-breaking technological advancements over the years and with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), things are only getting more interesting. According to Emirates Airline President Tim Clark, AI may very well be the future of air travel. Clark believes that the capabilities of artificial intelligence are expanding so rapidly that one-pilot aircraft may soon become a reality. However, the Emirates boss also acknowledged that a fully automated flight may not necessarily be what passengers want and there are several concerns and challenges that need to be addressed before such a transition takes place sometime in the future.

During a conversation with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble, Clark highlighted that the aviation industry needs to take a pause and understand the benefits and power of AI. He stated that instead of fearing the technology, the industry should “use it."

The entrepreneur acknowledged that many people may have concerns about AI’s capabilities but stressed that businesses should take the time to assess how it can improve their operations. Clark further stated that “You have got to take time to look at what this could do to improve what you do."

Tim Clark emphasised on the role of pilots, adding that they have a number of responsibilities beyond just flying the aircraft. Skilled pilots also act as engineers, weather experts, technicians, navigators, and customer service managers. On a daily basis, pilots interact effectively with various individuals including passengers, air traffic control, ground crew and more. “Effective communication is essential for pilots, both in aviation-specific terms (e.g., using radio communication with air traffic control) and on an interpersonal level," Clark said.

Tim Clark feels that completely pilotless planes are possible but not anytime soon. According to the Emirates President, while technology has advanced to the point where an aircraft can be flown on a fully automated basis, he believes there will always be someone on the flight deck. “Could the aircraft be flown on a fully automated basis? Yes, it could, the technology is right up there now, [but] there will always be somebody on the flight deck in my view," he stated.