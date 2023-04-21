'Can Drink Like Father But Can't Cook Like Mother': Man Receives Flak For 'Sexist' Tweet

A man is being slammed on Twitter after he called out women for drinking. Twitter user Akash Prazapati took to the micro-blogging site and called out women for being able to drink and not being able to cook. “Girls nowadays can drink like their father, but can’t cook like their mother," read his tweet. Earlier, it was considered taboo for women to drink. However, with evolving times, things have changed and many such old perspectives have been normalised. But seems like some people are still stuck at the age-old norm of women not drinking.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral and the man is now being slammed on Twitter.

“I can cook like my mom and grandmom and drink like my father too… aab bolo!! Aur kya kar ke dikhana hai?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Honestly the mentality of twitter janta scares me! Another mind-blowing example of patriarchy! Yeah women are born to cook and take care of Raja babus!"

“Boys nowadays can whine on Twitter like their moms whine about their bahus, but can’t go to war like their fathers did," wrote another Twitter user. “Cooking is a basic life skill yet men like you can’t cook but y’all are ready to open your mouth to speak nonsense," mentioned a Twitter user.

