'Can Have The Rest For Dinner?' Kerala Chef Recalls Virat Kohli's Beautiful Gesture of Not Wasting Food

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has time and again won hearts online with his generosity and charisma. Now, another story has surfaced on social media and it has left netizens in complete awe. It happened in the year 2018 when Indian cricket team made a visit to Trivandrum for an ODI against the West Indies. The story has been narrated by Kerala’s chef Pillai. The chef narrates how the staff prepared an elaborative meal for all the Indian cricket team. “We had sourced the best fresh sea food from the Arabian Sea and the Ashtamudi lake and prepared an expansive seafood platter for the Indian team. Kohli, being a vegetarian (and also the only vegan in the squad if I remember right) could not have any of those. So I suggested the best vegetarian food that Kerala has to offer - our Sadya," the chef wrote.

He further mentioned that it took a lot of preparation to prepare this one dish. What happens next has left the fans in complete awe of the cricketer. The chef also mentioned that the conversation took place behind the door, so it was not for camera. Here is the post, have a look:

The post has now gone viral and won hearts online. “This man always puts me in awe," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “People who have seen lows and rose from there, will always remain humble."

Many appreciated the cricketer on Twitter.

