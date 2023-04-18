'Can I Take Vamika on Date?': Kid's Placard for Virat Kohli's Daughter Gets Thumbs Down on Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter, Vamika, has been under significant attention since her birth in 2021. While the couple has taken measures to ensure that their daughter does not receive undue media exposure at such a young age, there have been instances where things have spiraled out of control. During a recent RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru, a child was seen holding a placard requesting Kohli’s permission to date Vamika. This act has sparked criticism from social media users, who have condemned the child’s parents for encouraging such cringe-worthy behaviour.

The young boy, who was captured in a now-viral picture, seems to be unmindful of the meaning behind the words on his poster. In the stands, he held up a sign that said, “Hi Virat uncle, Can I take Vamika on a Date?!" Although some viewers found it endearing, the majority criticised the child’s parents for endorsing such behaviour that is questionable in every sense!

One user expressed, “Here is something wrong with parenting, idk why people are finding it cute." Another commented, “Any grown adults on here defending this are WEIRD. This child or Vamika didn’t ask for any of this."

A third user conveyed, “People really need to leave Vamika alone. This child also doesn’t know what he is holding. The things people do for clout without even thinking!" The fourth user expressed discomfort, stating, “They really need to leave Vamika alone, this is so creepy!"

It’s about time for parents to recognise their role in instilling ethical behavior in their children to prevent them from developing the opposite in the future! With the IPL being a massive spectacle, everything put to public display must be thought of and not done recklessly in the name of being ‘fun and casual’.

