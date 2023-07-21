Can Trees Move On Their Own? Viral Video Sparks Debate

As children, we have often wondered whether trees ever move. Indeed they do, but at an extremely slow pace and not like the way we see in fantasy films. Trees’ movement occurs as new roots gradually grow. The rate is often two or three centimetres per day. A surprising video, which was shared on Instagram, however, claims trees can move way faster.

The clip demonstrates remarkable scenes, showing trees in forests moving from shade to sunlight. They appeared to be walking as they left their roots suspended in the air. This unexpected sight left everyone astonished.

The majority of palaeontologists support the idea that trees exhibit movement, although there are varying opinions on the speed of this process. Some argue that the growth of trees is a slow process, taking many years. Conversely, others suggest that trees move approximately two to three centimetres every day, allowing them to travel from one location to another. While certain trees and plants spread through bird assistance, this new evidence suggests that some trees might have completed their journey from one country to another through their walking abilities. This revelation opens up intriguing possibilities in the field of paleobiology.