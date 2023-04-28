Can You Guess What's 'Strange' About This Photo of CSK and RR Players in the IPL?

CSK and RR clashed in the electrifying IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on Thursday where the home team crushed the mighty MS Dhoni-led squad by 32 runs, adding yet another victory to their bag. Interestingly, this was the first time both teams faced each other since their infamous 2019 showdown that had everyone talking for days. And now, a new picture is causing a stir on the internet. It features both CSK and RR players together, but with a strange twist that’s sure to make you scratch your head.

So, here it is, solve the query in the picture below!

Of course, one can’t forget that the game made IPL history when Captain Cool himself lost his cool in a rare display of emotion on the field. But wait, there’s another juicy detail you might have missed! Here’s a little hint - the picture in question features Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, and Ajinkya Rahane all standing together. Got it?

Well, here’s the scoop: all the players in the photo who were previously wearing different jerseys are now teammates in the same team, Chennai Super Kings! In fact, the infamous delivery that led to Dhoni’s outburst was delivered by Stokes, who was playing for Rajasthan Royals at the time, while Rahane was leading the same team. Both of them are now part of the CSK camp after they were bought by the team last year.

However, in the latest game between the similar teams, the CSK captain displayed another rare instance of anger when Matheesha Pathirana failed to back up his throw, missing a crucial opportunity to get a wicket. During the play, the batter, Devdutt Padikkal, missed a pull shot, and the ball bounced off his body, giving him a chance to take a single. However, Pathirana failed to back up Dhoni’s throw, which didn’t sit well with the captain and infuriated him.

No doubt, Jaipur is witnessing the rarest side of Dhoni, and it’s certainly something to behold!

