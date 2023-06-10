Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Can You Identify The Iconic Monster Inc Character Here? You have Just 10 Seconds

Can You Identify The Iconic Monster Inc Character Here? You have Just 10 Seconds

We present you with a challenge: locate a hidden Monster Inc. creature among a cluster of edamame, all within a mere 10-second time frame.

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 10:57 IST

Can you spot the Monster Inc. character? (Credit : opticalillusionss/Instagram)
Can you spot the Monster Inc. character? (Credit : opticalillusionss/Instagram)

Optical illusions have a strange ability to captivate our attention, making it difficult to put our phones down. These intriguing images confuse and deceive our eyes, disguising objects that are right in front of us. It’s important to note that finding these illusions is not everyone’s forte. As a test of your logical mind, we present you with a challenge: locate a hidden Monster Inc. creature among a cluster of edamame, all within a mere 10-second time frame.

Even though the puzzle may look difficult, staying relaxed is the key to finding the hidden Monster. By being calm, we can tackle the challenge with clarity. So, take a deep breath and let’s embark on this exciting journey.

While you scratch your heads, trying to uncover the hidden movie character, it’s worth mentioning that the post has already received more than 2,000 likes. Interestingly, the comments section is filled with correct answers, but some users couldn’t resist adding their humorous interpretations to the illusion.

Some users came quite close to the correct answer. A user described the hidden character as “one eye creature." Another simply referred to it as a “green monster."

If you’re still struggling to locate the hidden Monster Inc. character, here’s a hint: direct your attention to the right side of the picture.

Were you able to correctly identify the movie and character hidden within the illusion? If not, don’t worry! We are now about to reveal the truth behind this captivating visual puzzle.

    • The character hidden among the edamame is none other than the beloved Mike Wazowski from the movie Monster Inc. With his distinctive single eye, Mike is a recognisable and unforgettable character.

    Congratulations to those who successfully identified Mike! However, if you weren’t able to do so, there’s no need to worry. There are countless other optical illusions out there waiting to be solved. By regularly practising and challenging yourself with these illusions, you can enhance your observation skills, perfect your focus and sharpen your ability to spot hidden details.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 10:57 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 10:57 IST
