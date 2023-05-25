Can You Spot A Dolphin In This Aerial Photo Of UK Harbour?

A captivating photograph shared on Facebook has sparked excitement among nature enthusiasts as it unveils a remarkable island formation resembling a dolphin. Photographer Rhy Jones recently captured a set of stunning images at Pwllheli Harbour, a location he had visited countless times without noticing its unique shape until now. The photo was shared on the popular Facebook forum called Pwllheli Drone Photos, and quickly garnered attention from amazed viewers. The sand and pebbles on the harbour are spread in such a way that it looks like a dolphin’s head.

The coastal region of Wales is renowned for its diverse wildlife, both on land and beneath the waves. However, this latest discovery adds an extra touch of wonder to the area’s natural wonders. This was the perfect example of the fact that even in familiar surroundings, there can be hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. As the photograph continues to circulate on social media, it has become one of those places that have enchanting surprises for travellers.

Advertisement

The caption accompanying the post encapsulated the photographer’s awe and excitement, stating, “Once you see it, it cannot be unseen! In all my flight time over the Pwllheli harbour, I have never noticed this as much as last night. Spectacular!" Jones’s words convey his sheer amazement at stumbling upon this hidden gem in plain sight, capturing the imagination of those who now share in his fascination.

“I’ve been up several times above the marina but it’s the first time I’ve noticed this. It was an amazing discovery. Once you’ve seen it, you can’t unsee it," Rhy Jones told BBC.

Advertisement

Facebook users were astounded by the island’s uncanny resemblance to the intelligent mammal. Some, however, shared their own ideas of what they could see on the island and it was not a dolphin. The image has sparked a buzz among online communities, with people marvelling at the intricacies of nature and the surprises it holds. “Not me looking in the water for dolphins," a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Wow! That’s incredible!"

Advertisement

“Wow and there was me thinking it was a frog," a user commented.

Nestled in the stunning landscape of the Lleyn Peninsula, Pwllheli Harbour or Hafan Pwllheli stands as a premier destination for yachting enthusiasts in the UK. The region’s unique wind patterns, moderate tides, and picturesque views of the Snowdonian mountains make it a dream come true for sailors seeking both adventure and tranquillity.