Canada To Become 1st Country To Put Health Warnings On Individual Cigarettes

Canada is set to become the first country to print health warnings on individual cigarettes. This decision, which was made on World No Tobacco Day, will come into effect on August 1, 2023. Initially, king-sized cigarettes will be the first to bear individual health warnings such as “cigarettes cause leukaemia" and “poison in every puff". These cigarettes will be accessible for purchase by the end of July 2024 and all other products including regular-size cigarettes and little cigars, by the end of April 2025.

Since 2000, Canada has enforced regulations requiring pictorial warnings on tobacco product packages. Many of the existing health-related messages and images for cigarettes and little cigars have remained in effect since 2011.

In a statement, Health Canada announced the new tobacco labelling policy. The policy emphasised that the Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging, and Labelling Regulations are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to help adult smokers in quitting and safeguard youth and non-tobacco users against nicotine addiction.

Implementing health warnings on the tipping paper of individual cigarettes, little cigars, tubes and other tobacco products aims to create a situation where avoiding these warnings becomes extremely challenging.

Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos underscored the significance of tobacco use as a major public health concern in Canada. The government is committed to using evidence-based tools to safeguard the health of Canadians, especially the youth.