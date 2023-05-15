Canada’s New Passport Is A Mix Of Art And Advanced Security

Passports grant us access to the world. While most countries think of passports as utilitarian documents, some have taken passport design to the next level, not just to boost security and discourage forgery, but also to transform them into an art. The Canadian Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Centre recently revealed a stunning new passport design created by the Canadian Bank Note Company. This redesigned passport has glimpses of all seasons and showcases the breath-taking beauty of the country.

The official website reveals that the recently launched passport includes advanced security features to protect citizens’ identities. The introduction of a polycarbonate data page, similar to Canada’s driver’s licenses, will make it tougher to forge the document. Personal information on the passport’s data page will now be laser engraved, instead of being printed with ink.

Advertisement

According to Creative Bloq, the passport showcases the iconic maple leaf on its cover and a collection of smaller red leaves and an engraved outline on the back. Inside, the visa pages feature fascinating artworks that depict the four seasons, highlighting the beauty of nature. The autumn scene portrays children holding pumpkins, while the spring illustration showcases a bear with her cubs. When illustrations are exposed to ultraviolet light, the colours become more vibrant, offering a delightful visual experience.

In 2019, the Canadian Government partnered with the Canadian Bank Note Company to shape the future of Canadian passports and travel documents. Interestingly, the Canadian passport currently holds the fourth position on the Passport Index. This ranking allows the passport holders to enjoy visa-free access or visa on arrival to over 170 countries.

The new passport is also the first travel document from a Commonwealth nation to make reference to King Charles III. The passport displays Queen Elizabeth II’s Coat of Arms, as the design and manufacturing of the passport commenced before the official approval of the new Coat of Arms by King Charles.

Advertisement

“The current version of passports, released 10 years ago, remains secure and reliable and so Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date," the Canadian Citizenship and Immigration Resource Center has said.

The much-anticipated rollout of the new Canadian passport is set to begin from the summer. This ensures that Canadians can continue to travel with their old document without any disruption.