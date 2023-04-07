Home » Viral » Canadian Designer Makes Jewellery From Customers' Semen, Earns Rs 2 Crore Every Year

Canadian Designer Makes Jewellery From Customers' Semen, Earns Rs 2 Crore Every Year

Not only semen, but Amanda also makes jewellery from breast milk and ashes.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 12:51 IST

Delhi, India

Amanda Booth earns about 2 crore rupees by selling semen jewellery to clients.
Amanda Booth earns about 2 crore rupees by selling semen jewellery to clients.

The definition of jewellery has changed today. Steering clear from the quintessential ornaments made from a variety of metals, jewellery is now being given a personal touch. Sometimes, people want to keep certain specific objects as a memory of someone else. With new-age technologies, it is now possible to preserve human hair, nails, and teeth. Some customers are even keen on preserving breast milk or umbilical cord as a memoir by turning them into jewellery. But, this Canadian designer’s interest in making jewellery seems to have taken a kinky turn. 33-year-old Amanda Booth earns a hefty sum of money by selling jewellery made from semen.

According to a report in the Mirror, Amanda Booth makes about Rs 2 crore every year by selling semen-infused jewellery to customers. Her brand is named Jizzy Jewellery. Buyers first send her samples of their semen, which is dried by Amanda, turning them into powder. Next, she mixes the powder with some clay to carve amazing pearl jewellery designs. These unique pieces are sold from Rs 6000 to Rs 18000.

Earlier, Amanda shared a video of her making unconventional showpieces and jewellery, which has garnered over 9.3 lakh views. She revealed that a client asked her to make a showpiece, from his body fluid. Like with every other ornament she designs, this time too, Amanda dried the semen and mixed it with clay to prepare an oval showpiece, shaped like an egg structure.

Not only semen, but Amanda also makes jewellery from breast milk and ashes. As per Mirror, in August 2022, Amanda opened her side business, Jizzy Jewellery. Since the launch, she has been able to make it a full-time job, even hiring her 41-year-old husband, Jesse, and selling up to 40 Jizzy Jewellery pearls per week. One condition that Amanda puts forward is reminding customers to send only their own semen samples, and not otherwise.

The Canadian woman, living in Brantford, Ontario, claimed that her first product was made with his husband, Jesse’s semen. “It was just a joke at first but then I started getting serious requests for it and I sat back and I thought ‘This is gross and I wouldn’t do it for myself but who I am to judge if people want it?'" Amanda revealed.

first published: April 07, 2023, 12:51 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 12:51 IST
