Canadian Man Spends Rs 1.6 Crore To Get His Entire Body Inked, Pierced

A man named Jeremy Schofield from Canada, who also goes by Remy, has got his entire body inked except his face. According to the Daily Star, he has spent over Rs 1,63, 26,680 on tattoos and body modifications. “Tattoos and piercings have only enhanced my love life- I’ve basically never been single," he told NeedToKnow.co.uk. Jeremy also said he had other long-term relationships before marrying his wife Sarah, four years ago. She was impressed with his tattoos and they have been together for seven years. They also have a kid.

Jeremy has also got his body pierced 136 times and also has a split tongue. He has claimed that he will never stop modifying his body. He has got his body tattooed 10-25 times and strongly believes he has been tattooed for longer than anyone who has ever lived. This includes recreating his body multiple times over.

Remy has also shared many videos of his inked body on Instagram and garnered a massive fan following. In the recent clip, he shared information about his 20th session and the colour painted on his chest. Jeremy received appreciation for his art from fans. “You are definitely a walking piece of art", a follower commented. Others admired how Jeremy has taken care of the most minute details on his tattoos. There were some haters too and fans expressed concern over the obscene language written by them. However, Jeremy didn’t reply to them and was motivated by fans to keep working on his art. Some fans were quite experts in the art of tattoo making. They advised Jeremy what changes he could make in his future tattoos.

Not only Jeremy Schofield, but a man named Gregory Paul McLaren, is also fond of getting his body inked. Popular as Lucky Diamond Rich, Gregory holds the Guinness Book of World Records for being the most tattooed man. As per the record, he has spent more than 1,000 hours covering 200 per cent of his entire body.

