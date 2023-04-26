Canadian Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Washroom Socket In Airbnb

Hotels have become increasingly popular in the past few years for people who plan to go on a weekend getaway or a full-fledged week-long trip. This is because the amenities provided along with the room service and good food make it easier for people to relax. However, hotel stays always come with a threat to privacy and security. One of the most common reasons for the breach of privacy in hotel rooms is hidden cameras. A woman from Canada was creeped out when her “paranoid" friend investigated the whole house and found a hidden camera in the bathroom of their Airbnb house.

Kennedy, a Canadian woman, rented an Airbnb for her friend’s 30th birthday with 14 other girls. On the second day of their stay, one of the women felt uncomfortable and said that she felt like there was a camera hidden somewhere in the house.

While Kennedy and the others tried to dismiss her doubts, the friend decided to take a torch and investigate the house herself. Kennedy posted about the incident on TikTok and continued, “She looked in every single shower head, all the picture frames, doorknobs, everywhere in the house for a camera and she found one in the bathroom. One of the outlets faced directly to the shower. First of all, the outlet didn’t work, you couldn’t plug anything into it."

Kennedy shared a picture of the plug in the bathroom and said that while the top looked normal, the bottom portion had a camera. “I was personally embarrassed because of the atrocious things I was doing in that bathroom the night prior," she revealed. The girls then decided to leave the house and call the cops.

The cops searched the place and retrieved the camera. It was sent for analysis. “We’ve been there for a night like showers and things…that footage sees the light of day," Kennedy said. She further asked people to learn from her experience and check all outlets at Airbnb for cameras. She also said to “always listen to your super paranoid friends."

