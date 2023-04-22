Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Home » Viral » Canadian Woman Wakes Up To Bear Breaking Into Car To Drink 69 Cans Of Soda

Canadian Woman Wakes Up To Bear Breaking Into Car To Drink 69 Cans Of Soda

The brave homeowner managed to capture photos of the bear's intrusion at the night.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 10:21 IST

Delhi, India

For an hour and a half, the bear indulged in a soda feast. (credits: Facebook/Ванкувер: Обо Всём и... Даже Больше!)
For an hour and a half, the bear indulged in a soda feast. (credits: Facebook/Ванкувер: Обо Всём и... Даже Больше!)

A pet dog barking at night is usually a signal of a trespasser or thief trying to break into the house. But in the case of this woman from Canada’s British Columbia, it was an alarm for an unexpected guest. When the woman walked out to see what was happening she that her car had been infiltrated, but not by a human intruder. Instead, a daring bear had opened the door of her car and ransacked it in search of food and drink. The brave homeowner, Sharon Rosel, managed to capture photos of the bear’s intrusion during the night, as well as the aftermath the following morning when several empty cans were left beside the car. Here is the link.

For an hour and a half, the bear indulged in a soda feast, using its teeth to open 69 cans. Interestingly, the bear showed a preference for certain soda flavours, starting with orange soda, then cola, and finally root beer. However, diet sodas didn’t seem to appeal to the furry soda bandit.

Advertisement

Rosel, who operates a food truck, had a stockpile of 72 cans of soda in her car, making it an enticing target for the bear. According to Rosel’s statement to CDC, the bear was unrelenting in its pursuit of soda, displaying a fondness for the sugary beverage. The bear’s sugary escapade left Rosel with a shattered car window and a bizarre tale to tell.

Rosel attempted various tactics to intimidate and deter the bear from consuming her car but was left with no choice but to watch in horror. Despite throwing water and reasoning with the bear, it continued to feast on the soda cans with no regard for Rosel’s pleas. The bear caused extensive damage to the car’s leather interior, leaving soda spills all over the gear shifter and other parts of the car.

Rosel sarcastically quipped that the white leather interior and orange Crush soda made for a good combination. She said, “Of course, white leather interior goes really good with orange Crush." Rosel expressed her hope that her insurance would cover at least some of the damage caused.

Advertisement

Being the owner of a food truck, Rosel is no stranger to bears in her vicinity. She is well aware of the precautions that need to be taken to avoid leaving food inside her vehicle. However, the bear’s attraction to soda took her by surprise. She confessed that she had never before seen a bear take such a liking to soda, despite being familiar with bears her whole life.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 22, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 10:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend