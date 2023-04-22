Canadian Woman Wakes Up To Bear Breaking Into Car To Drink 69 Cans Of Soda

A pet dog barking at night is usually a signal of a trespasser or thief trying to break into the house. But in the case of this woman from Canada’s British Columbia, it was an alarm for an unexpected guest. When the woman walked out to see what was happening she that her car had been infiltrated, but not by a human intruder. Instead, a daring bear had opened the door of her car and ransacked it in search of food and drink. The brave homeowner, Sharon Rosel, managed to capture photos of the bear’s intrusion during the night, as well as the aftermath the following morning when several empty cans were left beside the car. Here is the link.

For an hour and a half, the bear indulged in a soda feast, using its teeth to open 69 cans. Interestingly, the bear showed a preference for certain soda flavours, starting with orange soda, then cola, and finally root beer. However, diet sodas didn’t seem to appeal to the furry soda bandit.

Rosel, who operates a food truck, had a stockpile of 72 cans of soda in her car, making it an enticing target for the bear. According to Rosel’s statement to CDC, the bear was unrelenting in its pursuit of soda, displaying a fondness for the sugary beverage. The bear’s sugary escapade left Rosel with a shattered car window and a bizarre tale to tell.

Rosel attempted various tactics to intimidate and deter the bear from consuming her car but was left with no choice but to watch in horror. Despite throwing water and reasoning with the bear, it continued to feast on the soda cans with no regard for Rosel’s pleas. The bear caused extensive damage to the car’s leather interior, leaving soda spills all over the gear shifter and other parts of the car.

Rosel sarcastically quipped that the white leather interior and orange Crush soda made for a good combination. She said, “Of course, white leather interior goes really good with orange Crush." Rosel expressed her hope that her insurance would cover at least some of the damage caused.

Being the owner of a food truck, Rosel is no stranger to bears in her vicinity. She is well aware of the precautions that need to be taken to avoid leaving food inside her vehicle. However, the bear’s attraction to soda took her by surprise. She confessed that she had never before seen a bear take such a liking to soda, despite being familiar with bears her whole life.

