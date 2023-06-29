'Can't Take My Eyes Off': Woman's Belly Dance To Mayya Mayya Is A Total Hit

In recent times, dancing has transformed into a full-fledged profession from a mere hobby. Social media has emerged as an ideal platform for individuals to exhibit their exceptional talents, and dance videos have found a special place in our hearts. Among the various dance forms, belly dance stands out as a captivating yet challenging style, and a woman has truly mastered it. A recent video featuring her mesmerising belly dance performance to the song Mayya Mayya from the 2007 film Guru is setting Instagram on fire. Her remarkable dance moves are capturing the attention of viewers everywhere.

Dressed in a sleek black ensemble, dancer Diya Bihani showcases her immense talent with poise and grace as she effortlessly synchronizes her movements with the beats of the song Mayya Mayya. Her dance forms a seamless fusion with the rhythmic melody, leaving viewers spellbound. Not only does she deliver killer dance moves, but her facial expressions add an extra layer of brilliance to the show.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, this remarkable dance video has taken the internet by storm, amassing an impressive 238k views and receiving over 27k likes. The response from viewers has been immediate and enthusiastic, as they wasted no time in leaving their comments on the captivating performance.

“Honestly, I would say slaying every beat. The vibe, the grace and the love for dance in your eyes. Love it," wrote a social media user.

Another user claimed said, “Only this diya can bring lights to our life."

“Can’t take my eyes off now, damn!" read a comment.