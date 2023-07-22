Carcass Of Massive 30-Foot Whale At US Beach Rings Alarm Bells For Coastguards

In many incidents, ocean creatures are often spotted near the seashore. Recently, a popular beach in the United Kingdom has issued a warning to the public to stay away after a giant whale washed up dead on the coastline. The 30-foot whale was found at St Mary’s Bay, Romney Marsh, Kent, and experts are currently assessing how to move the creature from its current location, deep in mud. Though the sight is unusual and draws attention, the presence of such large sea mammals ashore poses risks, both for the public and the environment.

While identified as a minke whale, some experts speculate that it might be a humpback whale. This incident has left people feeling both humbled and saddened by the presence of these beautiful and amazing creatures in such circumstances. A person named Paul Crawford first saw the large creature and he told BBC, “I felt humbled to see it. But I also felt a bit of sadness. They’re such beautiful and amazing animals."

The incident caught the attention of the HM Coastguard, who issued a warning against approaching the dead whale. He stated, “The Romney Marsh Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked to an object floating on the water edge at St Marys Bay. Once the object had been located it was confirmed to be a deceased whale. Further investigations were carried out to record statistics of the animal for future analysis. The whale was also determined to be a minke whale."