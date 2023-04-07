Cat Climbing On Imam’s Shoulders During Ramadan Prayers Is Cutest Interruption Ever

Brace yourself for some ‘purrfectly’ heartwarming clip. In an adorable clip, shared on Twitter, one can see a group of men led by an imam during Ramadan prayers. Everything seems to be going smoothly until a furry surprise showed up. Out of nowhere, a cute little kitty jumps onto the folded hands of the imam, and what happens next is the stuff of viral videos. The incident took place at Bordj Bou Arreridj in Algeria. The imam, with his eyes still closed in prayer, gently pats the cat and allows it to climb up to his left shoulder. As the cat snuggles into the imam’s robes, it rubs its face against the imam’s beard and nuzzles against his cheek. It’s a beautiful moment of love and affection, as the cat clearly feels comfortable and safe in the imam’s embrace. And let’s not forget the imam’s reaction— he remains calm and composed, accepting the cat’s unexpected arrival with grace and kindness.

After a few moments of cuddling, the cat decides it’s time to get down to the floor. With a graceful leap, the feline friend jumps down and continues on with its day. The tweet read, “Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would."

The heartwarming video has been widely circulated on social media, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers. The video has clearly struck a chord with viewers, bringing joy and laughter to many. “It’s the uncle casually looking up and thinking ‘business as usual’ for us haha," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “This is the greatest thing I’ve seen all day. love this."

“Omg so funny and cute at the same time," a user tweeted.

Turns out our feline friends are more adorable than imagined. Just take a glance at the video of this cat’s bewildered reaction to popping bubbles. It has become a viral sensation on Reddit, amusing users who have shared their own hilarious responses on social media. In the video, one of the cats curiously observes a floating bubble while the other ignores it. However, when the bubble bursts, the first cat becomes puzzled and searches for it again when another bubble appears.

This behaviour continues each time a bubble is directed toward the cat, resulting in a confused expression on the feline’s face.

