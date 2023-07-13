Cat Lovers, This Viral Video Of Kittens Hugging Each Other Is Only For You

Are you a cat lover? If yes, then you might love watching cat videos. Whether it’s cats engaging in playful fights or displaying amusing tantrums, these videos often elicit laughter. Nevertheless, there is one particular video that has captivated internet users due to the cat’s affectionate and caring nature. The footage showcases two adorable kittens embracing each other. People just couldn’t get enough of this endearing video.

In the clip, one can witness a garden scene, where the camera focuses on a table where two kittens are seated. Their tiny appearance totally contrasts the backdrop. What steals the spotlight is that one of the kittens is seen hugging the other one. They remain in this pose for a while until the second kitten reciprocates the gesture, extending its paw to hug it back. The video is shared on Reddit and has an accompanying caption that states, “This is true love."

Take a look at this video:

Advertisement

Did the video make you feel aww? Since being posted on Reddit, the video has garnered 13k upvotes now. Many people felt the same and commented on the video.

A user shared the experience with his cats, stating, “My cats, two brothers, do this. Two seconds later, they are kicking each other in the face. Ten seconds later, they are grooming each other."

While other user guessed that they fought after ten seconds, mentioning, “There’s no way they actually are cuddling. I can smell the paws fight 10 seconds after."

One of the user said, “My mom’s cats won’t even look at each other lmao."

“I had worked with a cat at the animal shelter, a huge tom cat, who would hug me. I’m not even kidding, I hold him and he inches his way up and puts his paws around my neck and snuggles in!" wrote another.

Another user dedicated a Disney song to the adorable kittens, commenting, “This reminds me of the Disney song So This is love. They look so cute like chocolate and caramel."

Advertisement

A few months back, pictures from a photoshoot of two cats in a snowy meadow went viral. In the pictures, two cats are seen sticking together.

Take a look: