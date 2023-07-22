Cat’s Reaction To A New Kitten In The Family Is Pure Love

Adorable animal videos have their own cult on social media. The latest addition to the long list of such videos is a heartwarming clip of a cat’s reaction to the addition of a new kitten to the family. Introducing a new pet into a household can sometimes be a challenge for animals, similarly, this particular cat named Joey also displayed some hesitation initially. However, slowly and steadily, Joey started showering its love upon the newest addition to the family. The heart-touching video was shared on the popular Instagram page Fluffy Kittens, renowned for sharing delightful content about cats.

The video begins to show Joey relaxing in bed as a little kitten is introduced to it. Joey tries to push the kitten away. However, as the tiny cat starts getting more comfortable, Joey warms it and begins licking the adorable little furball.

“So, freaking cute," read the caption posted with the video.

Since the video was shared, it has captivated the hearts of social media users, amassing over 5 million views. People couldn’t resist expressing their awe at witnessing such a precious moment between the two cats.

A user wrote, “I can’t believe there are people that don’t like cats. Like, how?"

Another commented, “That was the best narrating of a pet video ever! So cute."

“Oh, my goodness!! Too much cuteness… it’s killing me," while a comment read.

A person added, “I have liked this video every time and everywhere I see it..uughh so cute, the like button should have multiple options to like 100 times."

“I’m dying of love and tenderness, I even cried, they’re so sweet," read a reaction.