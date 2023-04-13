Cats' Ultimate Badminton Battle With Human Friend Will Leave You In Splits

The assumption that cats are lazy doesn’t really apply to this group of sporty felines who enjoy playing badminton with their owner. An adorable video of their ultimate game battle has gone viral on social media, leaving many in awe. The short clip shows three felines getting ready to play a round of the sport with their human friend. While one of them is positioned toward the left-hand side of the man, two are in the front and the cat with orangish fur is seen atop a dustbin. Another garbage container is kept ahead of the two felines for reasons unknown until it all becomes clear toward the end of the clip.

Once the human hits the shuttle, the orange cat tackles the attack by sending it in the direction of the animal on the left-hand side. The grey cat jumps to hit the shuttle, almost misses the shot but eventually covers up with its hind legs. The shuttle is passed back to the orange cat, and then to the human again. But what happens next is sure to leave you in a fit of laughter. Toward the end, the last cat also tries to show its move and jumps high, but unfortunately lands on the pedal of the dustbin. This shoots the orange cat flying into the open garbage container placed ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cat lovers went gaga over the clip by flooding the comment section with hilarious responses. A user wrote, “I expected everything but that," another added, “What did I just watch." One more joined, “That was unexpected." Many discussed if the video was fake or real but regardless it ended up entertaining the masses. A user wrote, “I don’t know whether it is fake or real. But it makes me smile."

Advertisement

Another called it the, “Best trick shot ever." One more joked, “Everything, everywhere, all at the same time." While a surprised user expressed, “Woah! Cats can play better than any of my friends." A section also pointed out their highlights from the video. For one it was the “Hall of fame walk of the first cat after touching the shuttle," another wondered what must have gone through the mind of the cat perched on the dustbin, “Orange cat be like mujhe kyu toda (Why’d you have to break me)."

This ultimate battle of badminton has amassed over 73.7 million views on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News here