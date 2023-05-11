Caught On Camera: Alligator Sneaking Through Florida Stormwater Pipe

Florida is back in the headlines again and this time, for an alligator. A routine inspection of a stormwater pipe in Oviedo turned into an unexpected wildlife encounter when a 5-foot-long alligator was discovered by a camera-equipped robot. The video footage captured by the robot shows the massive reptile calmly sitting in standing water before getting spooked and showing its teeth as the robot approached. The gator eventually turned around and slowly walked away, occasionally looking back at the robot before disappearing down the pipe.

The crew was using the robot to check for any issues in the pipe that travels under a roadway, but instead, they stumbled upon the massive alligator. While alligators are a common sight in Florida, finding one in a stormwater pipe is certainly not an everyday occurrence. The clip was shared on Facebook by the City Administration. The caption explains the story behind the video. A stormwater crew was investigating a series of potholes that had appeared in the roadway, using a robot equipped with a camera to investigate any anomalies under the roadway. During the inspection, the crew came across the alligator, which initially appeared to be a toad due to its small size.

However, as the robot drew closer, they realized it was an alligator and followed it through the pipes for about 340 feet before the robot got stuck on an indentation and the alligator meandered off. The video also captures the moment when the crew realizes they have found an alligator and follows it as it moves through the pipe. The clip is also captioned, “You’ve heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about Gator in a Pipe?"

The video has quickly gone viral on social media, with many amazed at the calmness of the crew as they encountered the large reptile. Despite the unexpected encounter, the crew remained calm and professional, capturing the incredible footage of the alligator and ensuring the safety of all involved. “I wonder how you have to follow it before it freaks and climbs over the camera unit to run for freedom? It looked like the pipe was running away from the pond. Good on the operator for giving it time and not panicking it," wrote a Facebook user.

“Oh wow scary," a comment read. Another user wrote, “How did he get in there?"

What are your thoughts about this unexpected encounter with the gator?