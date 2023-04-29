Caught On Camera: Teacher's Oopsie Moment After Kid Slyly Slides Chair

It’s no secret that little kids are curious and always exploring the world around them. In their innocence, they often don’t realize the consequences of their actions. In a clip, now going viral on Twitter, this is captured perfectly. At what appears to be a playschool, a little kid accidentally pulls away the teacher’s chair away just before she was about to sit. This results in the teacher tripping and falling on the floor.

If there is something that captures the essence of the clip perfectly, it is also the caption alongside it. Simply written “Oops!" it is clear that the little kid had no idea what his actions were going to lead to.

The clip has elicited various reactions on social media. While some users found the incident hilarious and made jokes about chivalry, others sympathized with the teacher and expressed concern for the safety of the children. One user reflected on their own experience as a child, admitting to accidentally hurting a friend and learning from the teacher’s explanation of why it’s not okay. “So much for chivalry!" read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “To be fair, where were the children supposed to sit anyway? This lady only had a chair set for herself."

“I remember doing that when I was a kid, I felt horrible when I accidentally hurt my friend after a teacher explained it calmly why that’s not okay I haven’t done it since. All though that was a funny clip and it saved the chair, I hope the kid doesn’t end up hurting someone," a tweet read.

Kids never cease to amaze adults with their antics and words. Previously a video of a boy complaining to his mother about having to study had gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter, showed the boy crying while studying. He even said, “Padhte Padhte Buddha ho Jayaunga" (I’ll grow old by studying all my life). In response, his mother had a humorous reply, “Padh Likh Ke Buddha Hona. Anpad Hoke Kyu Buddha Hona Hai?" (Gain knowledge as you grow old. Why do you want to be an illiterate old man?)

No wonder the Twitter users were in splits over the clip.

