Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Caught On Camera: Teacher's Oopsie Moment After Kid Slyly Slides Chair

Caught On Camera: Teacher's Oopsie Moment After Kid Slyly Slides Chair

The little kid pulls the chair just before the teacher was about to sit.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 16:50 IST

Delhi, India

The clip was captured on CCTV at the play school. (credits: Twitter/@cctvidiots)
The clip was captured on CCTV at the play school. (credits: Twitter/@cctvidiots)

It’s no secret that little kids are curious and always exploring the world around them. In their innocence, they often don’t realize the consequences of their actions. In a clip, now going viral on Twitter, this is captured perfectly. At what appears to be a playschool, a little kid accidentally pulls away the teacher’s chair away just before she was about to sit. This results in the teacher tripping and falling on the floor.

If there is something that captures the essence of the clip perfectly, it is also the caption alongside it. Simply written “Oops!" it is clear that the little kid had no idea what his actions were going to lead to.

Advertisement

The clip has elicited various reactions on social media. While some users found the incident hilarious and made jokes about chivalry, others sympathized with the teacher and expressed concern for the safety of the children. One user reflected on their own experience as a child, admitting to accidentally hurting a friend and learning from the teacher’s explanation of why it’s not okay. “So much for chivalry!" read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “To be fair, where were the children supposed to sit anyway? This lady only had a chair set for herself."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

“I remember doing that when I was a kid, I felt horrible when I accidentally hurt my friend after a teacher explained it calmly why that’s not okay I haven’t done it since. All though that was a funny clip and it saved the chair, I hope the kid doesn’t end up hurting someone," a tweet read.

Kids never cease to amaze adults with their antics and words. Previously a video of a boy complaining to his mother about having to study had gone viral. The video, shared on Twitter, showed the boy crying while studying. He even said, “Padhte Padhte Buddha ho Jayaunga" (I’ll grow old by studying all my life). In response, his mother had a humorous reply, “Padh Likh Ke Buddha Hona. Anpad Hoke Kyu Buddha Hona Hai?" (Gain knowledge as you grow old. Why do you want to be an illiterate old man?)

No wonder the Twitter users were in splits over the clip.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 29, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 16:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures