Chai Makes You Dark: Desis on Twitter List Most 'Successful' Lies They've Fallen for in Their Lives

As children, we often fell victim to the well-intentioned fibs of our elders, who tried to steer us away from things they deemed unsuitable. Remember those sneaky parents who’d sternly warn, “Tea will make you as dark as night!" Well, as we embarked on the journey of adulthood, we couldn’t help but chuckle at these cunning lies, realising they were nothing more than brilliantly concocted deceptions. This delightful revelation sparked a viral Twitter trend among Desis, as they gleefully shared their takes and responses on “What is the most successful lie in history?"

Look back to those enchanting handicraft books that captivated us in school, promising whimsical workshops and magical skills. We were so beguiled by their allure that we eagerly convinced our parents to buy them, envisioning ourselves as master artisans. Yet, as fate would have it, those books ended up collecting dust on our shelves, untouched and forgotten.

But the story doesn’t end there! Enter the realm of advertising, where marketing gimmicks and cunning tricks reign supreme. Looking back now, we can’t help but chuckle at the clever ploys that once lured us in, only to reveal their true nature as mere illusions.

And, the bittersweet realisation that comes with growing up, where we begin to understand the true significance of friendship and the impact it has on our lives. It dawns on us that the infamous line from the song ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ – “Jate nahi kahi rishte purane… kisi naye ke ajane se" is nothing but a poetic exaggeration that falls short in the realm of reality.

Furthermore, as ardent cricket fans who yearn for the presence of MS Dhoni, we are all too familiar with his statement, “Kal koi aur aayega jo mere se ache khelega" (Tomorrow, someone else will come who will play better than me). However, reality has proven this declaration to be nothing short of a falsehood.

To this day, no one has been able to replicate Dhoni’s unparalleled prowess on the field!

Meanwhile, more such lies that made Desis fall for them completely are…