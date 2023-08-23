Mumbai Police Play 'Hum Honge Kamyab', Gives Musical Tribute Ahead of Chandrayaan-3 Landing

India is abuzz with festivities as Chandrayaan-3 readies itself for a smooth and triumphant moon landing, a remarkable achievement that will establish it as the first country to touch down on the southern polar region of the Moon. As the nation rejoices and the entire country waits with bated breath for the scheduled touchdown at 6:04 p.m. today, Mumbai Police have paid a unique and melodious tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO’s) monumental accomplishment.

In a display of artistic unity, the Mumbai Police took to their official channel on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video of their ‘Khaki Band’ rendering the inspiring tune ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ through musical instruments.

Advertisement

Also Read: Seema Haider Observes Fast For Successful Landing of Chandrayaan-3, Video Goes Viral

“‘Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!!’ Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat by @isro…Here’s a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band’s Khaki Studio to honour ISRO’s magnificent work," their caption reads, radiating optimism and extending gratitude to ISRO for making this dream a reality.

Watch the Viral Video:

Meanwhile, the ‘Khaki Band’ has gained a reputation for delivering such special tributes on significant occasions for the nation. This year, during the commemoration of India’s 77th Independence Day on August 15th, Mumbai Police presented a soul-stirring rendition of the beloved Bollywood melody ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the movie ‘Border.’ This heartfelt gesture paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the nation.