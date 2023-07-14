Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Memes 'Skyrocket' on Twitter As Indians Celebrate Dream Space Mission

Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Memes 'Skyrocket' on Twitter As Indians Celebrate Dream Space Mission

Chandrayaan-3 launches at Sriharikota and Indians can't stop celebrating with memes on Twitter.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 16:12 IST

Delhi, India

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, according to the scheduled launch time. Following the completion of a 25.30-hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, known as ‘Fat Boy’ due to its large size and weight, gracefully ascended into the sky at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, leaving behind thick plumes of smoke. The momentous launch attracted a multitude of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the rocket’s ascent. As expected, Indians on Twitter seized the opportunity to express their pride through lighthearted memes and jokes, adding an extra layer of celebration to this dream space mission.

Check Out the Memes that Encapsulated Every Indian’s Excitement:

ISRO scientists have tentatively set a target date of August 23-24 for a soft landing on the lunar surface, an achievement that will place India among the elite nations who have accomplished this feat. This landmark mission will make India the fourth country to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon, demonstrating the nation’s capability for safe and controlled landings on the lunar surface.

This mission builds upon the objectives of Chandrayaan-2, where scientists aimed to reach the moon’s orbit, perform a soft landing using a lander, and deploy a rover to study the lunar surface. The previous Chandrayaan-1, launched in 2008, confirmed the presence of water molecules on the Moon’s surface, but it crashed near the lunar South Pole.

    In 2019, Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the same space center in Sriharikota. While the Vikram Lander successfully separated while orbiting the moon, communication was lost when it was 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

    first published: July 14, 2023, 16:10 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 16:12 IST
