Neil Armstrong Saw Malayali Tea Stall on Moon: Joke We Didn't Know Till Prakash Raj Spilled 'Tea'

The widely known fact from our childhood is that Neil Armstrong was the first person to set foot on the moon. However, what remained hidden was the humourous notion that he encountered a Malayali tea vendor with an establishment right there on the lunar surface! Seems quite amusing, doesn’t it? This joke is merely a playful creation stemming from the age-old saying, ‘You will find a Malayali wherever you go,’ which highlights the state’s notable migration, particularly to Gulf countries.

But why a tea stall specifically? This choice is rooted in the historical prevalence of tea shops operated by Keralites, particularly in the neighboring southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The city of Madras, now known as Chennai, was a hub for southern cinema. Many Keralites, who harboured aspirations of making it big in the film industry, ventured to Chennai. When their cinematic pursuits didn’t pan out as intended, they went on to set up tea stalls in the city. These tea shops have been consistently depicted in Tamil movies.

Advertisement

Hence, the joke that Armstrong observed a tea stall on the moon goes something like this: Upon his arrival on the lunar surface, Armstrong was greeted by the melodies of a 1960s Malayalam song. As he drew nearer, a tea stall caught his eye, adorned with a sign that humourously proclaimed, ‘Matham parayaruth’ (No religious discussions here). A kindly Chettan (elder brother) sporting a lungi was seen preparing steaming cups of tea. According to the jest, this Chettan offered Armstrong a cup of tea that he thoroughly enjoyed. Since then, various cartoons and caricatures depicting this imaginative scenario emerged across different platforms, sustaining this amusing tale for generations.

Also Read: Driver Parks His Bus On Busy Road For Tea Break, Causes Traffic Jam

Advertisement

Interestingly, this joke recently resurfaced when actor Prakash Raj referenced it in a post about Chandrayaan-3, invoking the jest about a tea vendor. Although Raj faced significant backlash for his comment, he later clarified that it was a nod to the Kerala tea vendor joke that originated during Armstrong’s time.