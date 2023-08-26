Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander Touched Down on This Pole of the Moon, See HD Pic

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the challenging southern pole of the moon on August 23, showcasing ISRO’s prowess and propelling India into the spotlight as the first nation to conquer this feat. While the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) delightedly showcased the first glimpses from the Vikram Lander, have you caught a glimpse of the more intricate, high-definition picture of the exact landing site? Popular astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy made it possible as he shared this captivating shot, offering us a sneak peek into the tricky southern lunar terrain where the Lander made its historic touchdown.

The image was shared on the platform known as ‘X’, formerly referred to as Twitter, by McCarthy himself. The picture, now viral, unveils the moon’s shadowy side adorned with colossal craters. Imagine the complexity of a gentle landing on this dimly lit and long-shaded terrain. McCarthy summed it up saying, “I captured a photo of the southernmost portion of the moon tonight. This is where the Vikram lander touched down on Wednesday. This is about as detailed as I can get using my telescope."

See HD Pic of Moon’s South Pole:

The response was swift, and praises poured in - “Brilliant," “Impressive," and an assortment of enthusiastic words. One user playfully acknowledged, “Thank you for capturing this! You must be tired of getting requests to capture the actual lander. We’re just way too excited about it. Beautiful picture!" Another admirer chimed in, “Amazing. Thank you for sharing your work," said another.

No doubt, the image stands as a remarkable testament. It resonates with the global eagerness to soak in this spectacle in its entirety.

Meanwhile, ISRO had its own treat in store: a captivating selfie video from the moon’s surface, showcasing India’s robotic wonders, Vikram and Pragyan. The video captures the deliberate, almost leisurely pace of the Rover as it embarked from the Lander. ISRO tweeted, “… and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface." It was after nearly 4 hours that the Pragyan rover emerged from the Lander onto the moon’s surface.

Watch Viral Video: