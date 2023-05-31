Trends :Mexico Volcano TimelapseUorfi JavedVirat KohliCSK VS GT MemeZero Shadow Day
Character.AI Lets You Chat Virtually With Elon Musk or Napoleon Bonaparte

Just as it's possible to create totally fictional characters, Character.AI lets you chat with personalities based directly on real people, whether living (Elon Musk, Eminem, etc.) or dead (Napoleon Bonaparte, Queen Elizabeth II, etc.).

May 31, 2023

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing all parts of the internet. Thanks to this technology, it’s now possible to chat with anyone through profiles created via Character.AI, either from scratch or based on contemporary or historical personalities.

The website

character.ai

What does it offer

Still in beta version, Character AI is an astonishing platform for chatting with various “personalities" created by internet users. Other agents are dedicated to specific missions, such as translating a text into a foreign language, preparing for a job interview or planning a vacation.

How does it work

Just as it’s possible to create totally fictional characters, Character.AI lets you chat with personalities based directly on real people, whether living (Elon Musk, Eminem, etc.) or dead (Napoleon Bonaparte, Queen Elizabeth II, etc.). The idea is to be able to converse with them, using AI to produce the most appropriate responses according to each person’s character. It is possible to “chat" with any of these characters, but also to create groups where they interact with each other. It is recommended that users evaluate each response to refine the linguistic model over time.

How much does it cost?

The service is free of charge, although there is a $9.99 per month paid version giving access to more features, such as priority access and faster responses.

