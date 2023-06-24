The world is left utterly shaken by the Titan Submarine tragedy. This submersible, on its daring expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, descended to a staggering depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface, only to meet a devastating fate. Near the very spot where the historic British passenger liner sank back in 1912, the submersible tragically imploded. The catastrophic implosion, thereby, claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the ill-fated vessel, concluding the multinational that spanned five agonising days.

However, it seems that the world simply just cannot stop buzzing about this unfathomable event. In an unexpected twist, someone sought out ChatGPT to pen an account of the OceanGate-owned submersible tragedy, channeling the distinctive voice of none other than Carrie Bradshaw from the popular series ‘Sex and the City.’ And guess what? The screenshot of this request has now gone viral, taking the internet by storm!

Amid this online frenzy, @mihailo took to Twitter to share the screenshot that captured the response of the OpenAI chatbot. With a touch of Carrie’s signature flair, the AI replied, “I couldn’t help but wonder, as the OceanGate Titanic submarine remains missing, with only 10 hours of oxygen left." This quote serves as a poignant reminder that the query was made prior to the conclusion of the search, heightening the suspense and uncertainty surrounding the tragedy.

Expanding on Carrie’s perspective, the chatbot continued, “Isn’t it ironic how relationships with me can sometimes feel just the same? We dive deep, exploring uncharted depths, hoping for a connection. But sometimes, they vanish without a trace. And just like that, we’re left gasping for breath."

Soon, Twitter exploded in excitement as the chatbot’s response seemed to be straight out of the television series. One user couldn’t help but exclaim, “I feel like you could have just written this yourself and it would have been just as good!" The authenticity of the chatbot’s portrayal of Carrie’s voice left another user in awe, exclaiming, “WOW! I read that in her voice and saw that last line being typed across the screen!!!!"

And that’s not all! To make it even more perfect and impressive, someone ingeniously infused an AI-generated Carrie voice into this response. Behold: