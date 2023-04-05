Cheating Death: Don't Blink Or You Will Miss This Man's Miraculous Escape

No one would believe this man’s narrow escape from a near-death collision had it not been captured on a CCTV camera. Footage of the incident that is doing the rounds on Twitter shows a shirtless man relaxing at the back of his open pickup truck. He appears to be busy looking at his phone when the unthinkable collision takes place. A black car moving at full speed smashes into the man’s vehicle. Such was the impact that the truck was moved several feet away and out of the camera’s range. But fortunately, he survives as the collision sends him flying mid-air.

By the time he lands on the ground, the vehicles are already pushed forward. The man comes out of the collision unscathed after being tossed aside. It takes him a few seconds to register what has happened. The man runs a hand in his head before people begin to gather around and he walks toward the vehicles supposedly to inspect the damage.

The video has left social media users equal parts astonished, shocked, and relieved. The loose translations of comments in Portuguese feature multiple users either comparing the collision to a cartoon scene or calling it a perfect example to teach concepts in physics. A user wrote, “It’s quite shocking but is it wrong to see this scene and remember Tom and Jerry?"

Another commented, “EM physics teachers using this video to teach."

One more joined, “I was more scared than he was. The way he gets up off the ground looks around, puts on his slippers and walks is sinister. His guardian angel gave up a while ago."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Would make a great question for a physics test at school."

The video has amassed over fifty thousand views so far.

In a similar instance, previously, a video of a biker narrowly escaping a head-on collision with a truck left the internet in a state of frenzy. The incident occurred at an intersection when the biker moving at full speed almost gets smashed by a massive truck approaching from the left side.

For a few seconds, it remains unclear if the biker made it to safety, but he quickly emerged in the video frame again after supposedly making a quick U-turn.

