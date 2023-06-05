Chef Vikas Khanna's AI Masterpiece Features Mona Lisa's Love for Indian Food

The gems produced by artificial intelligence (AI) continue to make waves on social media. The latest one is from Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna who shared a unique masterpiece that merged art and food. In a tweet, the Chef unveiled his latest creation—an AI-generated image featuring Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece painting, Mona Lisa with a twist. Mona Lisa is seen seated at a table full of mouth-watering traditional Indian dishes. The careful attention to detail and the smooth combination of Indian aesthetics in the scene make the image simply breathtaking.

“Ok, I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food," Vikas Khanna captioned the image.

Since it was posted, the AI-generated image of Mona Lisa has garnered tremendous attention, with over 15 million views and a variety of reactions. Amidst the admiration, some people also pointed out that certain iconic Indian dishes were missing from the table.

One user playfully suggested adding Kadhai Paneer and Naan to the table.

Another person humorously speculated that Mona Lisa herself would have enjoyed the flavours of Indian food.

Meanwhile, a third user jokingly pointed out the absence of Pani Puri.

A user compared the AI image of the Mona Lisa enjoying an Indian meal and the famous painting The Last Supper.

Reacting to the post, a user enquired Vikas Khanna about his upcoming restaurant and wrote, “This is so good. Speaking of vegetarian food, looking forward to having Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna’s vegetarian restaurant in Chicago So not only Monalisa but Meghna also can enjoy Indian vegetarian Food. Love and respect."

Throughout the years, Mona Lisa has inspired numerous artists. Last year, Resha Weaves, a natural fibre fabric company caught the attention of social media users with their unique online campaign. They presented Mona Lisa donning regional sarees, accompanied by local names.

