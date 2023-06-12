'Chemistry So Good': Bollywood Fans List On-screen Couples Who Were Too 'Real' to Just Be Acting

In the magical land of rom-coms, there’s one mystical ingredient that makes them truly complete and leaves the audience smitten. And that enchanting element is none other than the cosmic chemistry between the actors! When two talented performers come together on the silver screen, sparks fly, and the audience can’t help but be swept away by their magnetic connection. Sometimes, the chemistry between these actors is so extraordinary that it transcends the boundaries of the movie world. It becomes so real, so palpable, that fans start shipping them off-screen too! This is what inspires Bollywood fans on Twitter who couldn’t help but compile a list of on-screen couples who were too ‘real’ to be just acting.

First up are Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan - the epitome of on-screen chemistry in Bollywood romcoms. It’s impossible to talk about sizzling chemistry without mentioning this dynamic duo. They have the ability to make love look so real, whether it’s in the iconic ‘DDLJ’ or the heartwarming ‘K3G’.

Remember that moment in ‘K3G’ when Rahul first laid eyes on Anjali in the bustling streets of Chandni Chowk? Cue the music, the wind blowing, and our hearts collectively swooning! It’s the kind of romantic fantasy that makes us believe in love at first sight, even if it’s just for those magical moments on the silver screen.

And what about Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao’s portrayal of a middle-aged couple in ‘Badhaai Ho’ that was nothing short of brilliant! The way they brought authenticity and relatability to their characters made us feel like we were peeking into a real-life family’s ups and downs. And let’s not forget the magical pairing of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ (YJHD). They set the screen on fire with their undeniable chemistry and sizzling romance. Their Jodi had that perfect mix of passion, charm, and youthful energy that left us completely smitten.

Even Ram Kapoor and Priya from the television show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and Jethalal-Daya from the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) made it to the Twitter list.

But it didn’t stop there! Desi Twitter decided to add its unique twist and poke fun at the pairs who didn’t quite hit the mark.