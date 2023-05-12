Chennai Software Engineer Lands Rs 1.5 Lakh Internship at BharatX Using 'Cold Email'

Taking to Twitter, Chennai based software engineer, ‘Akshay Narisetti’ shared how he managed to get an internship at BharatX using a ‘cold email.’ Not just this, but the internship paid him as many as 1.5 Lakh rupees a month. Taking to the blue bird app, Akshay shared a screenshot of the email he wrote to BharatX for an off campus internship. In the post Covid era, the job situation is not that great. And in these times, to get an intership that pays so well is not only tough but also impressive. “This Cold Email got me an off-campus internship with 1.5L Stipend per month," wrote Akshay as he shared the screenshot.

In the email, he has written about ‘why’ he wants to intern with the company. “During my past internships at fintech companies, I have realised that this is the best place where my code could be, this is where a single line of code could create an impact at a scale of millions of people," he mentioned. He further elaborated about the best project he is proud of.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Akshay went viral some time back after he was approached by a Google employee for an interview. This happened after he put up a video of playing the ‘dino game’.

Here is his recent tweet:

Many people seemed to be impressed by his skills. “You’re an inspiration to all people young and aspiring engineers, Akshay! I am getting into programming soon. Can’t wait to come to you with questions! Great going!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Thank you so much for this Akshay, people will just say Cold DM works nd all and will also give tips, but will never share the actual cold mail itself."

Earlier, Akshay put up a video that helped him get an interview at Google. The video showed him playing a ‘dino game’. However, it was not the game but the manner in which he was playing the game. He used some of his coding skills to play that game online. A little after that he received a message that read, “I am a part of Google’s Tech Hiring team and was amazed watching your ‘Dino Game’. If you are keen on pursuing a career with Google please revert to me with your updated CV and I will have you posted the very moment we have a suitable opportunity for you."