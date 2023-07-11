Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand's Witty Reply to Fan's 'Queen' Query Has Twitter in Splits

Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand's Witty Reply to Fan's 'Queen' Query Has Twitter in Splits

Viswanathan Anand's hilarious reply to fan asking about 'queen' is all you need to see today.

July 11, 2023

Viswanathan Anand has been displaying his comic side lately, as evident from his Twitter handle filled with wit and humour. This unexpected facet of the renowned chess grandmaster has left netizens both puzzled and excited. It all began after his consecutive pun-filled tweets like “Trying to look as ‘Jawan’ as SRK" or “You can call me a pawn star I guess" took the internet by storm. Building on this momentum, Anand initiated a Twitter session called “Ask Vishy," where he responded to random followers who participated in the trend.

Among the many responses, one particular reply from Anand stood out and tickled the internet’s funny bones. It was when Twitter user @PadhleJay asked, “Sir, my friend always takes away my queen, what to do? #AskVishy." Anand playfully responded, “In chess or in life?" LOL!

Also Read: Global Chess League: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Showing How This Idea Turned Into Reality

This sent social media users into fits of laughter, as they couldn’t digest this side of the grandmaster who happened to be in such a jovial mood.

This single response garnered over 823K views and 710 retweets. One user amusingly exclaimed, “That’s enough Twitter for the day. Vishy sir is in a savage mood." Another individual commented, “Aaj toh Vishy sir ko witty tweets karne ka Chess-ka laga hai." Some users even drew inspiration from his humour, as one commented, “Jay must be surely shocked with your res-pawn-se." As a result, Twitter was flooded with numerous memes as users expressed their thoughts through hilarious messages and jokes, inspired by Anand’s quick wit.

In the midst of all this, there was another user who asked, “king sacrifice karke kaise jeet sakte hai??? (How can we win by sacrificing the king?)" and Anand amusingly responded, “Delusion mein rehke! (By staying in delusion)" Another user inquired about his favourite song, to which he replied, “Rook Rook Rook arey baba Rook".

    • Also Read: Can You Spot What’s Wrong in This Pic of CSK’s Pathirana and Theekshana Playing Chess?

    Meanwhile, on the game front, Anand’s performance in the third leg of the 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz chess tournament resulted in a tied seventh place. Meanwhile, his young compatriot, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, secured the fifth position.

    July 11, 2023
    July 11, 2023
