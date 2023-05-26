Chhattisgarh Officer Drains 21 Lakh Litres From Reservoir To Find Lost Phone

A government official in Chhattisgarh was suspended after allegedly draining a staggering 21 lakh litres of water from a reservoir to recover his expensive phone. Rajesh Vishwas, a food officer in the Koilibeda block of Kanker district, found himself in hot water when his smartphone, valued at Rs1 lakh, accidentally slipped from his grasp and fell into the reservoir. Local residents initially attempted to dive in and retrieve the device, but their efforts proved futile due to the rocky surface underwater. Undeterred, the official devised an unconventional plan to retrieve his phone, reported NDTV. He enlisted the help of two 30hp diesel pumps to continuously drain water from the reservoir for over three days.

Reports indicate that the pumping operation commenced on Monday evening and continued until Thursday, draining over 21 lakh litres of water. An official from the irrigation and water resource department intervened and halted the pumps. However, the damage had already been done. The water drained out of the reservoir could have been used to irrigate 1,500 acres of farmland.

Rajesh Vishwas justified his actions, emphasizing the importance of retrieving the phone as it contained official departmental data. He claimed to have received verbal permission from the local Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) who assured him that draining three to four feet of water would not pose any issues and might even benefit local farmers.

“I called the SDO and requested him to allow me to drain some water into the nearby canal if there was no problem in doing so. He said it was not an issue if three-four feet deep water was drained, and would in fact benefit the farmers who would have more water. That’s why I got help from locals to drain around three feet of water and got my phone back," Rajesh Vishwas was quoted as saying.

Investigations revealed that the permission granted by the water resources department official was limited to draining water up to five feet.

The incident has reignited concerns about water scarcity in the region, particularly during the scorching summer months when people rely heavily on water tankers.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh criticised the official’s action, calling it an abuse of power.