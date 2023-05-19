Chilling Video Of A Tiger’s Attack On Deer Come With An Unexpected End

Terrifying footage emerging from the Sunderbans mangroves captures the chilling moment of a tiger hunting its prey. The apex predators are known to cautiously stalk their kill. They attempt to get as close as possible and nab the unsuspecting prey in a death grip. A sheer display of their hunting technique was captured in this video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The clip opens with a tiger hiding in the bushes with three grazing deers in sight.

The encounter takes place at what seems to be a river stream. As soon as the preys become aware of the dead animal’s presence, they run at full speed to escape its jaw of death. One of them goes into the water body. As the predator jumps in the water for the attack, the remaining two deer make a narrow escape. But what happens next has left the internet utterly surprised. While it seems, the tiger has managed to claim its kill, the little deer continues to fight for survival.

Advertisement

At one point, the clip shows the tiger trying to gain a firm hold on the prey’s neck, but the deer dives into the water immediately to acquire some distance. When the deer pulls out his head out of the water surface it is already several feet away from the tiger. The deer immediately picks up the pace to arrive back on the land. The tiger follows suit, but it is already too late. In the end, the tiger seems to have quite a disappointed look on its face for losing the prey.

While sharing the video on Twitter, the IFS officer explained how the tigers in the area are quite good at catching their kill even inside water. “Ohh dear deer. Tigers of Sunderbans mangroves are adopted to catch the prey even in water. But here is one that dodged the big cat," he captioned the clip. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

Animal lovers rallied to the comment section, complimenting both the deer’s survival instinct. A user commented, “That was a smart move by the deer."

Advertisement

Another agreed, “Too clever of the deer to dodge the tiger underwater. Before the tiger could realize what happened, the deer was long gone"

One more highlighted the deer, “Wanted to live alive. The only way to escape was life or death."

Meanwhile, a user said, “Every Deer has its day."

The clip has garnered over twenty-eight thousand views on Twitter.