Chilling Video Shows Child Playing On Window Ledge Of High-Rise In China

Police in China have urged parents staying in high-rise buildings to look after their children while they are playing. This comes after shocking footage surfaced online. The footage shows a child playing hide and seek on a window ledge of a high-rise. The scene was captured by neighbours in Zhengzhou, Henan. The video begins with a child sitting on the small ledge of a window, in a red-bricked, tall building. Within a few seconds, shouts from the neighbours can be heard, imploring the child to go back inside safely.

Police on a Chinese social media platform wrote, “Be a good neighbour and remind parents to take good care of their children," as reported by BBC. A video of the same was also uploaded on Twitter where it garnered over a thousand views. “Please for the love of god keep an eye and make sure they don’t hide places like this," the caption read.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video:

Videos capturing risky behaviour in high-rise settings in China are not new. Earlier this year another widely shared video showcased a woman standing on a narrow ledge of a building, cleaning windows. The clip, shared on Instagram by ABC News, showed the woman balancing on the narrow space without any form of safety gear.

Watch the video here: