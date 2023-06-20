Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
China Pub Imposes Rs 3,433 Fine On Woman For 'Not Creating A Vibrant Vibe'

China Pub Imposes Rs 3,433 Fine On Woman For 'Not Creating A Vibrant Vibe'

“I was speechless. We went there as consumers, not to work to create a vibe," said the woman.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:27 IST

Delhi, India

The customer had booked a VIP booth to enjoy with her friends.
The customer had booked a VIP booth to enjoy with her friends.

Every restaurant or bar possesses a unique ambiance that captivates customers. Some are drawn to a more serene atmosphere, while others seek a vibrant vibe. The perfect ambiance is curated through elements such as music, the culinary experience, or the scenic views provided by a bar. But in a bizarre move, this bar in China blamed its dull vibe on a group of women and if that wasn’t enough, the place also charged the customers with a ‘punishment fine’. As outlandish as it may sound, the incident is reported to have taken place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of eastern China.

What went wrong?

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, an unidentified woman who was at the Boom Shake bar with her friends alleged she was charged an extra 330 yuan (Rs. 3,433) for supposedly “not creating a vibrant enough vibe." The woman claimed she had booked a VIP booth at the outlet for 3800 yan (Rs. 43,490) earlier this month. Upon arrival, the group observed they were given a smaller booth but decided to stay anyway. Things turned shocking when a bill of 4988 yuan (Rs. 57,079) arrived on their table.

As per the woman they were charged for an extra bottle of wine and an additional 300 yuan. When enquired about the mysterious charge, the staff informed the group they were charged for the non-good-enough vibe around their table. South China Morning Post claims the first-hand accounts of the incident were shared with Pear Video by the woman. “I was speechless. We went there as consumers, not to work to create a vibe. Why should we be penalized," said the customer.

Who deserved the fine?

The woman was reportedly informed how the vibe fine is meant to be imposed on staff members and not the customers. However, their waiter identified to be Li wasn’t happy about the deduction from their own pocket and ended up charging the group for it. An argument ensued when the management claimed it was the problem of the staff member and not the company. Li refused to back down and the woman was made to settle the bill.

    • The apology

    The woman who wasn’t happy about paying the vibe fine raised a complaint to the local market supervision authority. It is reported the waiter was eventually made to repay the extra money charged on the bill to the woman. “The incident happened because I am naive and not mature enough," said the staff member while issuing an apology.

    first published: June 20, 2023, 16:27 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 16:27 IST
